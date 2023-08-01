Social housing group opens foodbank and money advice service
- Published
A social housing group has opened a foodbank and advice service for rural tenants struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.
Curo opened The Pantry in Midsomer Norton, Somerset, on Tuesday, offering food and support on issues including benefits and fuel costs.
They will have someone on hand each week to support their tenants.
"Knowing that there's places like this, it puts me at ease a little bit," said Samantha, a Curo tenant.
Regional manager Emma Newman said the pantry would "get the community back together".
"Being in a rural area there's very limited facilities - and after Covid things went a little bit quiet. The community lost its sense of [itself]," she added.
"The people that we've spoken to this morning have said that they feel forgotten about sometimes," said Ms Newman.
Samantha, 26, a part-time beauty therapist with four children, has been a Curo tenant for six years.
She said entertaining and feeding her children during the summer holidays "costs quite a lot".
She added that it was good to know that The Pantry exists, in case she needs help.
Every Tuesday advisors will be available to give advice on issues including benefits, finances and fuel - and tenants will have full use of the foodbank.
Ms Newman explained that pre-Covid the Community Room in Welton Vale was a "hive" where people would gather socially and they want to start that up again.
It is hoped local people will eventually take over running The Pantry so Curo can move on to a different location and open a similar service.
Ms Newman said she encouraged all tenants to use The Pantry.
"We don't judge. There's not been one person I haven't been able to help yet."
Curo runs 13,000 homes, housing 25,000 tenants in the South West.