Fatal Frome car crash investigations continue

By Clara Bullock
Police investigations are continuing after a car crash in which two young women died.

A 30-year-old man remains in hospital after the two-vehicle collision, which happened on the A361 Frome Bypass on Tuesday night.

A 17-year-old teenage girl and a 21-year-old woman were both declared dead at the scene.

The man, who was in the other car, sustained what police described as life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing, Avon and Somerset Police said.

