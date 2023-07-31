Somerset woman helps elderly family members attend weddings
A woman has set up a business as a "wedding chaperone", supporting elderly family members during the big day.
Poppy Hansford is a support worker from Mere near Wincanton who assists elderly people at weddings across Somerset.
She helps them get dressed and ready for the day and accompanies them during the event.
Dotty, 84, said she would not have been able to go to her granddaughter's wedding without Ms Hansford.
"She was fabulous," Dotty said. "I could not have done it on my own."
Ms Hansford added: "Dotty is a wonderful character.
"I helped her do the little things like put jewellery on and making sure her hair was good.
"I stayed with her all day, fetching cups of tea, making sure she was happy and comfortable."
Ms Hansford said she got the idea for her business when her friend asked her to look after her grandmother for her wedding.
"I absolutely loved it," Ms Hansford said. "And then I decided to do it as a business."
Dotty's granddaughter Kirsty said it was "amazing" that Dotty could be there for her on her wedding.
"It was so special, it was something we did not think would happen.
"Having Poppy there meant the rest of us did not have to worry, just relax and know gran was being looked after."
