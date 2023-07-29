Former Weston-super-Mare cafe could be turned into shared housing
A former cafe building could soon be turned into shared housing.
Cafe La Mer in West Street, Weston-super-Mare, once served homemade food and coffee before it closed down.
Developer Ivyrose Property Ltd believes it could serve a "vital role" as a seven-bed rented house of multiple occupation (HMO).
"HMOs provide accommodation for people without the means to buy property, or to rent a single dwelling," they said in a statement with the application.
Described as "a small amount of awkwardly laid out retail space", they said the space was too narrow to continue being a cafe, with the customer area being less than two-and-a-half metres wide at one point.
Instead, they argued this should become living space.
"At first floor level, the customer toilets and kitchen would both be converted to bedrooms, and stud partition walls erected within the large hallway areas to create shower rooms," the statement said.
The HMO would have space for seven bicycles but would not have car parking.
North Somerset Council will aim to decide on whether to approve the application by 13 September.
