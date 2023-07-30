Bath residents object to plans for new Lidl supermarket
Plans to build a new Lidl supermarket on the edge of a city have been objected to by almost 950 people.
The chain is hoping to build the store in Larkhall, next to Bath Rugby's Lambridge training pitch.
Residents are concerned that the development will damage the landscape, increase carbon emissions and cause a "permanent gridlock" of traffic.
A total of 295 people have voiced their support for the store, which Lidl says will increase choice and create jobs.
A consultation event held in May was picketed by protestors, including Bath and North East Somerset (BANES) councillor, Joanna Wright.
She said: "This is a green entrance to the city that the Georgians put in place hundreds of years ago.
"We should not be building on it. We should be protecting it."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that 945 objections had been made to the plans on the BANES planning website during the consultation process.
Objector John Eames said: "This proposal rides roughshod over the value of greenery, earth, flora and fauna in a way we can no longer afford globally.
"It is unnecessary as Bath is well-provided with supermarkets across all price sectors."
Bryony Wade agreed, saying: "The London Road is very busy and usually more or less at a standstill. Any more traffic will make it a permanent gridlock."
There is already a branch of Lidl in the city, in Twerton, with the company saying a store in the proposed location - on the far side of Bath - would prevent people from having to travel across the city to do their shopping.
Lidl said the site was the most suitable, accessible and convenient.
The company also plans to increase biodiversity on the site by 40%, by planting new greenery and installing habitats for wildlife.
BANES is set to make a decision on the plans in September.
