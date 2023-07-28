Weston-super-Mare seeks new Macebearer to uphold tradition
A town council is looking to employ someone to carry out a historical job which dates back to medieval times.
Weston-super-Mare Town Council wants to appoint a new Macebearer uphold and preserve the traditions that define the town's civic identity.
It comes as Keith Harris, the current Macebearer, is stepping down after 13 years.
He said: "The main thing is tradition and it is important to keep traditions alive."
Mr Harris has taken part in around 200 events whilst undertaking the role in Weston-super-Mare and Bristol.
He said he enjoys "being able to carry on with traditions which are centuries old" as well as the "ceremonial aspects of events."
However, he is choosing to retire and wants to allow somebody new to take on the role.
Although the role is typically assigned to men, the town council has said the ideal candidate could be any age, gender and from any background.
According to the council, the only requirement for the candidate is to have "dignified bearing, unwavering confidence in dealing with individuals at all levels, and a deep appreciation for the rich history and cultural significance of ceremonial maces."
The mace represents the crown and through it the law, by reminding all politicians - including those in Parliament and local councillors - that we are all in office under the law and nobody is above it.
During medieval times, the mace was wielded by a bodyguard to protect dignitaries during ceremonial functions.
