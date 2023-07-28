Bath cottage to be demolished for two modern houses
Plans to knock down an historic cottage to build two houses in its place have been given the go-ahead.
It marks the end of an almost three-year planning battle over Waterworks Cottage in Bath.
The cottage's owners, Jeremy and Sarah Flavell, secured the right to knock down the cottage without the council's approval in 2022.
But their plans had been held up at the planning permission phase.
A Bath and North East Somerset Council committee has now voted to grant planning permission and allow the homes to be built.
Chris Parkin, who lives next to the cottage, had urged them to refuse the application.
He said: "The current proposal constitutes overdevelopment that will cause harm to the character and appearance of the area."
He added that the two houses proposed on the site would have a volume five times greater than that of the cottage.
But planning agent for the Flavells, Tom Rocke, insisted that overdevelopment concerns had been addressed.
He said: "The scheme has been reduced from three to two dwellings. Both dwellings have been substantially reduced in size, equating to a 23% reduction in built footprint."
Councillor Ian Halsall said: "This is a very emotive application. There's a long history. I know it has generated a lot of concern among local residents."
Council officers said the committee could consider the current cottage, but that the Flavells already had permission to demolish the cottage and this could not be stopped.
'Blocky' design
Councillor Tim Warren said: "The reality is, it's got permission to be knocked down. It will probably be knocked down anyway. It's just a case of what gets put up instead of it."
But Councillor Eleanor Jackson was unhappy with the "blocky" modern design, and said: "I would have felt much more comfortable with a building that referenced the historic past if the building can't be satisfactorily restored."
She proposed rejecting the proposal, seconded by councillor Ruth Malloy, but the committee voted down the motion.
The committee then voted in favour of granting planning permission for the development.
