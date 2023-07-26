Woman sexually assaulted near Blagdon playing fields
Three men are being hunted after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted in a North Somerset village.
The victim was attacked at about 21:00 BST on 21 July, near the tennis courts on the Mead playing field, in Blagdon.
After the attack, the men drove off in a "distinctive" white Ford Fiesta with a thick, dark red stripe at the base of its doors.
Avon & Somerset Police want to speak to a man walking a dog in the area who may have disturbed the offenders.
Detectives say the woman has been referred to specialist support services and is "understandably traumatised" by what happened.
They believe the dog walker has information "without realising it" which could help their inquiries.
They have also issued an appeal for anyone else with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.
The forced stressed incidents of this kind are extremely rare in North Somerset, but confirmed neighbourhood officers were on patrol to reassure the community.
