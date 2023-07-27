Ukrainian host family in Somerset forge 'life-long friendship'
A couple who hosted two families who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion have forged "life-long friendships".
John and Julie Gilfoyle, from Somerset, welcomed two mums and their three young children into their home in July 2022.
A new appeal has been issued locally for more families to come forward because original hosts are approaching the end of their commitment.
"We have gained so much from the experience - a true friendship and connection," Ms Gilfoyle said.
Since the Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched in March 2022, the county has welcomed more than 1,500 Ukrainians.
More than half the guests have moved out of sponsors' homes, some into private accommodation, and others out of the county for work or back to Ukraine.
More than 700 Ukrainians are still living with hosts in the area.
Mr and Ms Gilfoyle provided a home for Natalie and son Nazari, 10, from Kyiv, as well as Maria and daughters Diana, 17, and Veronika, 11, from a village near Lviv.
They were fleeing the war zone near their homes and were offered safety and support by Mr and Ms Gilfoyle.
"For us it was an easy decision to make, we knew we had to respond and do something," Ms Gilfoyle said.
"My advice - if you are able - would be to just do it. It's not without its challenges but there is a huge amount of support available to you as a host.
"We have forged life-long friendships with each other."
The families have recently returned to Ukraine.
Hosts receive £350 per month as a thankyou payment and £500 if the guest has been in the UK for more than 12 months.
Chris Hall, director of community services at Somerset Council, said: "Since the scheme was launched, we have witnessed some truly awe-inspiring stories of compassion and resilience within our communities.
"We are now 500 days into this programme, and many of the guests need to find a new host and be re-matched, because their original hosts are approaching the end of their commitment.
"The simple acts of kindness that have been shared between host and guest has been invaluable to our communities and families, in so many ways."
