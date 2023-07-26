Road closed after serious crash on A361 near Frome
A serious crash involving two vehicles has happened on the A361, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the A361 Frome Bypass at 22:30 BST on Tuesday, following reports of a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles.
The road has been closed from Berkley Roundabout to the junction with the A362.
A diversion is in place along Clink Road.
Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement: "We thank the public for their patience and understanding at this time."
Officers said they wanted to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
They are also interested in seeing any relevant footage, including CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage from around the time of the collision.
