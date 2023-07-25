Fire tears through lorry in Shepton Mallet after tyre blowout
A fire has torn through a lorry after a tyre on its trailer blew out.
The fire service attended Commercial Road, in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, after multiple calls from the public about a lorry on fire.
The road has since reopened but the lorry, which was carrying timber and plastic, is yet to be recovered.
Two fire engines attended the incident and the fire has been extinguished, Devon and Somerset Fire Service said.
