Somerset towns welcome first Pride march and festival
- Published
Two towns in Somerset are to hold their first ever Pride events later.
The group behind Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea's Pride event said it hopes it will bring the community together to "celebrate diversity and acceptance for all".
A march will start at 10:30 BST from Highbridge train station and end at Manor Gardens in Burnham-on-Sea.
Pride on Sea festival organiser Andy Burland said: "We're confident we'll be raising the rainbow roof."
The march will be followed by entertainment, food and craft stalls and a children's area at Manor Gardens from 12:00 until 18:00 BST.
Mr Burland said: "A pride event has been a long time coming in our towns and Pride-on-Sea are absolutely thrilled to be delivering our first festival event in the heart of the town we all hold so dear.
"Many of us have attended prides further afield but there has been a strong appetite for a celebration of our own."
"We have an exciting line-up of bands including The Vixens, Nine Day Fortnight, Housewives and Rude Awakening," he added.
"We're also excited to welcome drag artists from around the region including Tess Drive, Virina Flower and Miss Jam Tart.
"And if that wasn't good enough, we're honoured to be hosted by Bristol's own Miss Beaver - who organises and runs the Bristol Pride cabaret stage herself," he said.
In a statement, Pride on Sea said: "Pride is still a protest by definition and recent events show us that celebrating difference and diversity is more important than ever before.
"However, we are keen to welcome absolutely everyone to our event - so whether you've been to a Pride before or want to find out more about what it's all about - please come along."
