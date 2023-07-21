Taunton shop sold illegal vapes to children from hidden hatch

Cigarettes and tobacco seized from inside a shopAvon and Somerset Police
Thousands of packets of illegal cigarettes were seized

A shop selling illegal vapes and drugs paraphernalia to children using a hidden hatch has been closed.

Police and Trading Standards found thousands of packets of illegal cigarettes, more than 300 pouches of illegal tobacco and a number of non-compliant vapes at the shop in Taunton.

A closure order against the European Shop in North Street was granted for three months by magistrates on Tuesday.

Police said it was a "shocking" attempt to sell illegal goods to children.

Avon and Somerset Police
A hatch led from a small building on the roof directly into the shop

Following an investigation, police and the Heart of the South West Trading Standards attended the European Shop and carried out a search of the property.

One employee was found working in a small fabricated building above the shop, which had a hatch kept in place by a magnet.

Through the hatch, items could be delivered directly into the store.

Inside the building were 2,433 packets of illegal cigarette and 323 pouches of illegal tobacco, worth an estimated £15,300.

A quantity of non-compliant vapes were also seized.

Avon and Somerset Police
The European Shop in North Street has been closed for three months

Taunton Magistrates' court granted the closure order for three months after being informed of what the investigation had found, including:

  • Counterfeit and illegal vapes and tobacco were being sold with no health warnings, as required by UK law. A total of £28,000 worth were seized from the premises overall.
  • Vapes and drug paraphernalia were being sold to children.
  • Anti-social behaviour was a problem in the local area caused by people who had bought goods from the premises.
  • More than £1,500 worth of damage was caused to an unmarked police car during the most recent raid.

Anti-social behaviour co-ordinator at Avon and Somerset Police, Cerwyn Pritchard, said: "This was a shocking and blatant attempt to sell counterfeit and illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vaping products to the public, including children.

"The illicit activities at this store were having a significant impact on the local community with reports of anti-social behaviour and intimidation."

