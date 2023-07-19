Bridgwater rapist's jail time increased by appeal court
- Published
A man who ambushed a woman as she walked home and raped her will now spend longer in jail.
Alin-Vasile Lercosan, 28, from Bridgwater, had his sentence increased from seven years to 10 years and 10 months by the Court of Appeal.
The court heard that he spent hours trawling the streets before he attacked his 25-year-old victim in a parking area of the town on 28 January.
CCTV footage showed Lercosan running to catch his victim before the attack.
Afterwards Lercosan returned to his shared accommodation, showing no signs to his roommate of what he had done, before leaving for his pre-booked flight the following day to see his wife and daughter in Romania.
The Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP said: "This was a brutal and calculated attack on a lone woman who was simply making her way home.
"The courts have rightfully recognised the severity of Lercosan's actions and imposed a longer custodial sentence to reflect the despicable attack which has left a devastating impact on the victim and her family."
Lercosan, who admitted the rape, was previously sentenced to seven years and one month at Taunton Crown Court on 21 April.
He also received an extended license and a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.
On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 10 years and 10 months imprisonment, with a three-year extended licence after it was reviewed under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.