Person injured in kitchen fire in Weston-super-Mare
One person had to be treated in hospital for injuries following a kitchen fire.
Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire on Walliscote Road in Weston-super-Mare at 20:55 BST.
Crews from from Weston, Clevedon and Burnham-on-Sea found a fire in the kitchen area of a top floor flat.
Firefighters rescued one person who was taken by ambulance to hospital, and evacuated people from the building.
The cause of the incident is thought to have been accidental ignition.