Struggling Bath families to get supermarket vouchers

Parents and carers will receive emails offering the supermarket vouchers this week.People who received a voucher during the May half-term will be contacted automatically and do not need to reapply.Once families reply to the email to confirm they want the supermarket vouchers, a second email will be sent containing the links to access the vouchers.Families who are eligible for benefit related free school meals but have not claimed a voucher previously can make a claim through council's free school meals vouchers web portal.