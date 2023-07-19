New M5 retail park approved in Wellington
A new retail park expected to create 236 jobs has been approved near the M5.
The new commercial units and electric vehicle charging hub will be built in Somerset near the Chelston roundabout, just between Wellington and junction 26 of the motorway.
The park will also include a family restaurant and food and drink kiosks.
Somerset Council approved the outline proposals by Chelston Health LLP, with more details expected to come forward in the coming months.
The new park, which lies on the eastern side of the Chelston link road, will sit on the other side of the roundabout from the Westpark 26 business park.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, two access points will be provided into the site - one from the link road itself, and the other from the A38 towards Taunton, with the prospect of the latter road being widened on the approach to the Chelston roundabout.
An existing footpath along the eastern edge of the site will be retained, with the developer also seeking to deliver wetlands at the southern edge of the development to offset any increase in phosphates.
Once operational, it is expected that the new park would create as many as 236 new jobs, though it could fluctuate depending on the individual tenants.
Specific companies interested in taking on the units as tenants are yet to be disclosed but a small number of "starter" units will be provided for local small businesses.
The plans were approved by council planning officers.
A spokesman said: "Although the development will result in the loss of the last remaining section of farmland abutting Chelston roundabout, the development will provide for much-needed business units and will create local jobs."
They said the landscape impact of the development can be "mitigated for and weighed against the benefits".
A reserved matters application, which will specify the layout and design of the new business units, is expected before Christmas.
