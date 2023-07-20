Cervical screenings for new mums to be studied in Somerset
Doctors are trying to improve the uptake of cervical cancer screening among new mothers.
A team of Somerset gynaecologists have now been awarded nearly £300,000 to run a study on the issue.
Current guidance says women should wait 12 weeks after they give birth to be screened.
Feedback from GPs suggests it may be easier to get this done at their regular six-week post-birth appointment.
This would avoid coming back for a second appointment when new parents are busy and have other priorities.
The funding for the study was awarded by the Medical Research Council.
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust's Jo Morrison, Dr Holly Baker-Rand and Dr Becky Newhouse are leading the national research project, called 'Postnatal Instead of Normally-timed Cervical Screening'.
"We wanted to carry out research based on the idea that new mums and parents might find it more convenient to get their screening done at that one appointment, rather than having to make another appointment six weeks later," Ms Morrison said.
"If our study shows no difference in the quality of testing at six rather than 12 weeks, this could be offered to women earlier," she added.
"Obviously, those who don't feel ready by six weeks would be free to delay their test."
