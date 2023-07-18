Clevedon Town mural to depict 125-year club history
A mural depicting the 125-year history of a football club will be painted by a local artist at their grounds - and volunteers are needed to help.
Clevedon Town Football Club in Somerset is looking for young people and community groups to get involved.
Artist Damien Jeffery will paint the mural along the wall of the entrance to the Everyone Active Stadium.
Project co-ordinator Clive Gross said he hoped it would show how the club and town are "intertwined".
"We have this amazingly rich history going back to the very earliest days of football in this country and we have been looking for new ways to help tell our story that local people can access and engage with," he said.
The work will include landmark events from the formation of the club in 1980 through to their Southern League winning team of 2006 and beyond.
It plans to hold creative workshops over the coming weeks where scenes from the club's history will be turned into scenes for the mural.
Participants will learn about street art techniques before the final work is painted at the stadium.
There will also be opportunities to tour the grounds, meet some of the current team and learn about some of the club's past heroes.
The project has been part-funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund through North Somerset County Council.
Mr Gross added: "Through this funding we are now able to [bring] together football, street art and local cultural heritage... which we also hope will show how the history of the club and the town are intertwined."
