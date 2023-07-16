Investigation into former Tory MP David Warburton closed
- Published
Former Somerton and Frome MP David Warburton says allegations of sexual misconduct against him have been withdrawn.
Mr Warburton was suspended by the Conservative party in April 2022 when claims of sexual misconduct were made against him.
He resigned as an MP last month. He admitted drug-taking but denies any sexual misconduct.
Mr Warburton said: "I know it's extremely rare for the Independent Expert Panel to fully uphold an appeal by an MP.
"I'm, of course, delighted but the past year has been extraordinarily painful for my family and for me, and the personal cost has been incalculable.
"As a result - and in order to speak out about the appalling injustice I have experienced - I have had to step down as an MP."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: Bristolbristol@bbc.co.uk