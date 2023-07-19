Somerset drink driver found unresponsive at wheel of car
A driver who was so drunk he remained unconscious while three police officers removed him from the car has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Andrew Reeve, 47, of Westonzoyland, was found in his Land Rover with the engine on, blocking the road on Fore Street, just before 18:00 BST on 3 June.
He later recorded a reading of 125mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, 95mg over the legal limit of 35mg.
He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Reeve, who pleaded guilty, was also disqualified from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay court costs and a victim surcharge.
Taunton Magistrates Court heard that police were called after Reeve, who was found by a member of the public, initially refused to move his car from the middle of the road, before then moving it.
When asked, the defendant admitted to being drunk and the member of the public called the police.
Officers arrived to find the defendant unresponsive in the driver's seat.
'Highly irresponsible'
Displaying signs of being heavily intoxicated, it took three officers to lift him out of the vehicle and they were initially unable to rouse him.
Insp Mark Vicary, who attended the incident, said: "I cannot recall ever seeing a driver more intoxicated.
"Driving a car at this level of intoxication can lead to catastrophic consequences. It's reckless and highly irresponsible."
Insp Vicary said Reeve, who was taken to hospital to be checked over, was breathalysed in custody more than seven hours after the incident and was still more than two-and-half-times over the legal limit.
"As we approach our summer drink-drive campaign, known as Op Tonic, we want to thank the public for their ongoing support and encourage them to continue letting us know if they suspect or know drink or drug driving is happening, to help keep our roads safer," he added.
Drivers risk up to six months' imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban if they are caught driving while above the legal limit.
Anyone who causes a death while drink or drug driving faces up to 14 years in prison.
