Aircraft struck lorry as it came into land in Somerset - report
A light aircraft struck a HGV lorry as it came into land at an airfield in Somerset, an investigation has found.
The aircraft was coming into Henstridge Airfield at Templecombe in March when it hit the lorry on a road near the runway and rolled onto its roof.
The 81-year-old pilot sustained minor injuries and his passenger suffered a broken wrist that needed surgery.
The airfield has since made changes to make sure planes are higher up when they cross the road before landing.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the pilot had operated from the unlicensed airfield for 17 years and was aware of the road, but did not see any vehicle traffic.
It said that just before touchdown on 2 March the pilot of the Vans RV-9A saw the HGV and his right wingtip struck the lorry trailer.
The pilot recalled nothing else until he realised the plane was upside down with the canopy broken, the report said.
"It was unlikely the pilot would have been able to see the HGV during the approach," the report said.
"As the aircraft crossed the road the pilot saw the HGV very close and had no time to take avoiding action.
"The aircraft struck the HGV and came down inverted on the edge of the road."
A motorist behind the lorry stopped to pull the two people out of the aircraft, which did not catch fire.
The AAIB said the airfield operator has now moved the intended touchdown point further along the runway so that as aircraft approach they do so at a higher height and therefore pass over the road higher up.
