Weston-super-Mare: Cannabis worth £1m found at disused pub
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a large-scale cannabis factory worth £1m was found at a disused pub.
Officers raided the address on the high street in Weston-super-Mare shortly after 09:00 BST on Wednesday to find around 900 cannabis plants.
A 16-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.
The cannabis plants were seized by officers and the two people are currently in custody, police said.
Chief Inspector Jonathan Murray, from Avon and Somerset Police, said cannabis grows of this size can potentially be linked to organised crime.
He added: "The amount of harm that can cause in terms of violence, intimidation, exploitation, and modern slavery is huge.
"It's not just cannabis, it's that greater link to other serious crime, which is why we urge the public to report if they have any suspicions this is happening in their local area."
The raid follows a targeted operation run by police forces across the South West focused on disrupting cannabis factories linked to organised crime groups.
Avon and Somerset Police seized an estimated £3.25m of cannabis during the operation, arrested 20 people in connection to the illegal drug activity, and seized a number of weapons.
