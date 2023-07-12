Somerset care home residents sell artwork to fund trips
Care home residents in Somerset have been selling their artwork to help pay for trips out.
Some of the residents from Croft House in Williton who are taking part in the art project are also living with dementia.
They have secured a week-long exhibition at the Mayfly Studio in Watchet after responding to an online invite for artists to use the space.
Supervisor and dementia lead for Croft House Zara Bangs came up with the idea.
"People are quite shocked that this is actually just created in local care home, because they're saying some of this work is just outstanding," said Ms Bangs.
The exhibition has so far raised more than £300 for the Croft House Residents' Amenities Fund which pays for treats, trips and celebrations.
"It's quite fun to have a go at things that you haven't really done before," said care home Hilda Cornish.
"It's also trying to spread the word of what dementia is all about."
Mary Johnson, 87, said it took her back to her younger days:
"I used to be an infant teacher so we would often make collages all the time," said Ms Johnson
"All these bits and bobs, they all have a use if we give them to children - me included!"
Lisa Clarke, manager of the care home, said: "It's a real communication starter, so residents we've seen, by doing this, those that can be quite quiet or withdrawn have really come to life.
"It's also changed the perception of what care homes are - [we're showing] that it isn't that stereotypical care home and an awful lot goes on within those four walls."
Ms Clarke added: "Everywhere is affected by money being tight, so this extra money that we're raising will go towards a trip or something for the residents to make sure their wellbeing is met."
The exhibition runs at the Mayfly Studio in Swain Street until 4pm on Friday.
Managers at Croft House said they expected to make it an annual event and are already planning next year's theme.
