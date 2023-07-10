Man arrested over death following altercation in Bath
- Published
A man has been arrested following the death of a man at a property in Bath.
Avon and Somerset Police was called to an address on Drake Avenue in the city at about 17:30 BST on Sunday, after reports a man had been injured in an altercation.
A man in his 50s died at the scene and his next-of-kin have been informed, the force said.
A man in his 60s, who was inside the property, was arrested and remains in custody.
Insp Jon Nash, of the Bath neighbourhood team, said: "Our immediate thoughts are with the family of the man who died as they come to terms with their loss.
"Detectives from our major crime investigation team are leading the investigation and while their enquiries are at an early stage, they are confident this was an isolated incident.
"Officers and specialist police staff will remain in the area for the next few days as we carry out a number of actions, such house-to-house enquires and forensic examinations.
"We will provide updates when available but should anyone have any specific concerns, I'd encourage them to approach an officer or contact the neighbourhood team via our non-emergency number 101."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk