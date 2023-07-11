Future of crucial Somerset 96 bus service secured
- Published
The future of a crucial Somerset bus service has been secured ahead of roadworks on a substantial section of its route.
The 96 service, operated by South West Coaches, runs between Boden Street in Chard and Yeovil bus station via Crewkerne, Misterton, North Perrott, East Chinnock and West Coker.
The seven-year contract for the service was due to expire on Saturday.
Somerset Council has now reappointed South West Coaches to run the service.
The authority will have to pay more for this contract than in previous years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
This comes after the council announced free shuttle buses would be laid on to connect with the 96 and No 6 bus services during the school summer holiday, when the A30 through West Coker is being completely resurfaced.
John Perrett, service manager for Transporting Somerset - which manages all of the council's school bus contracts - said it had been given little choice on cost because of how few companies bid to run the service.
He said: "When the tender was opened, we only had two bids, with the lowest bid being considerably higher than previously.
"Service 96 is a key strategic bus service in the county, linking the towns of Chard, Crewkerne and Yeovil as well as many villages along the route, providing vital links to employment, education and health services in the area.
"The loss of this service would have a significant impact on local residents."
The precise value of the contract has not been made public due to commercial sensitivity.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk