Friends bereaved by suicide raise money for charity
- Published
Two friends have teamed up to raise money for mental health charities in memory of their fathers who both took their own lives.
Ginny Adams and Lisa Glass, from Frome, held a silent disco in aid of Calm and Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide.
Ms Adams, who was 27 when her "brilliant" dad, Ken, died said they both wanted to raise awareness of the "taboo subject".
She said talking about mental health made people feel less "alone".
The pair met during lockdown and developed a close bond after learning of their shared experience.
Ms Adams said they had arranged the fundraising event to mark the 25th and 30th anniversary of their fathers' deaths.
Describing her dad as the "life and soul of the party", Ms Adams said she went "a little bit off the rails" when he died in 1998.
"He was a creative force of nature and I don't think he could have realised the impact his death would have had on so many people," she said.
Ms Adams, who runs a fitness class, called Mojo Moves, which promotes positive mental health and "getting your mojo back" said her dad's death was "very traumatic."
"It was utterly devastating. It was the most shocking thing I think I've ever experienced," she added.
Ms Adams said she hoped the event - which raised more than £800 - would help start conversations and raise awareness about mental health.
"I've always been fairly open about my experiences because I think talking about stuff, I'm not saying it diminishes it, but it helps people feel like they're not alone," she said.
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can visit the BBC Action Line for help.
