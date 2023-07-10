New Somerset coastal cycle route delayed by legal issues
The opening of a long-awaited 13-mile (21km) cycle route linking two piers has been delayed.
The Pier to Pier Way, between Clevedon and Weston-super-Mare, in Somerset, was due to be completed this summer.
Apologising for the delay North Somerset Council said it hoped to open the route in the autumn.
Councillor Hannah Young said the work had been held up by "outstanding legal agreements", which are "now at their final stage and await sign off".
"We are really sorry for the additional delay, as we know many people are keen to use the route," Mrs Young said.
"We look forward to opening the route as soon as possible and enabling our communities to enjoy new, active and safer ways to travel between Weston and Clevedon."
The contractor has been instructed to finish work to the route, but it is expected to take a few weeks before this starts and a further six weeks for it to carry out the work.
The council said people should not try to use the route in the meantime.
The route will reduce travel distance between the two town centres by about four miles for non-motorists and improve safety by avoiding the busy A370, the council said.
The development of the Pier to Pier Way supports North Somerset Council's commitment to providing sustainable travel routes across the area and reducing car travel.
It will also contribute to the council's target of being carbon neutral by 2030.
The project has been funded by agencies including the National Highways, the Department for Transport and Sustrans, the national active travel charity.
