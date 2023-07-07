Schools smash jumper world record in Weston Super Mare
Pupils from 36 schools have set a world record by linking up jumpers.
More than 70 children from across Somerset, Bath, B&NES and North Somerset gathered at St Georges Primary in Weston-super-Mare to link 1,600 school jumpers in a spectacular display.
It was to celebrate the 10th birthday of the Bath and Wells Multi Academy Trust (BWMAT).
The previous record of 1,570 was held by a schools trust in Gloucestershire.
The event was part of a week-long celebration of the Trust, including a teddy bear's picnic at each school, the recording of a trust song composed by one of the headteachers and a special service in Wells Cathedral.
The schools gathered jumpers from lost property and parents offered unwanted jumpers and they were all transported to St Georges for the record attempt.
The event, which took months to organise, saw pupils and teachers link hundreds of the jumpers across the field at St George's Primary School to break the record.
The longest chain of school jumpers had previously been achieved by Corinium Education Trust in Cirencester.
Some of the unwanted jumpers used in the latest record-breaking event will now be given to a Weston charity which distributes clothing for children in Malawi.
Others will be shared with local schools which need them.
The children worked together then linked the jumpers and then spelled out BWMAT 10 on the field.
St Georges Headteacher and event co-organiser, Jo Thorn, said she was delighted with the project: "To see it all come together, the children are all here and they're all excited, happy. It's just brilliant!"
BWMAT CEO, Nikki Edwards, said: "It was so exciting to bring children from all 37 of our schools together for this fantastic event... I was amazed at how everyone worked together and the final result was just spectacular."
