Experts to review controversial Clevedon wiggly road markings
Independent experts are being appointed to review a controversial beachfront road scheme.
North Somerset Council introduced a 20mph one-way system and a segregated cycle lane along The Beach in Clevedon last autumn.
The council said the scheme was intended to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists.
But in January, thousands of people called for the wiggly white line and cycle lane to be scrapped.
Clevedon South ward councillor Hannah Young said she was a Clevedon resident herself and received feedback about the scheme on a daily basis.
She said: "There is no doubt that it has been controversial.
"I regularly receive positive as well as negative feedback from members of the community and many suggestions for improvements.
"The review process will mean that the concerns raised about the design - its safety, accessibility, aesthetics, parking arrangements and effectiveness in meeting its active travel aims - can be explored fully and transparently and costed options provided for any proposed changes."
In May, leader of North Somerset Council Mike Bell, promised to review the scheme.
"We are making good on that promise and the independent review will enable us to hear the concerns of the community, reflect on priorities and make high level recommendations on how we can move forward together," he said.
Council leaders will hold a public meeting for people to give feedback on the impact of the project and any changes needed towards the end of July.
