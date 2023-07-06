Taunton doctor who put bodily fluid in coffee sentenced
- Published
A GP who put his semen into a cup of coffee he made for a woman has been sentenced.
Nicholas Chapman, 55, of Taunton, was found guilty of one count of attempting to engage in sexual activity without consent after a trial in June.
He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, at Gloucester Crown Court earlier.
His victim said the incident had been "devious and cowardly".
During the trial, the court heard Chapman's victim kept a sample of one drink he made after becoming suspicious.
She reported the incidents to police in September 2021 and, when tested, the sample was confirmed as semen with a DNA match to the doctor.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, gave a victim impact statement to the court following the conviction.
'Emotional trauma'
In it, she said: "He has made me feel powerless. The devious and cowardly nature has shocked me. If this was a physical attack I may have at least had a chance to defend myself.
"I've had to be open about this to my partner and family, but I often feel alone and that no one quite understands.
"I hope in the future I am able to put this all behind me and move on with my life.
"Though I have to accept that the mental and emotional trauma I have suffered throughout this will always remain with me in some way."
The jury acquitted Chapman of a second count of attempting to engage in sexual activity without consent after the June trial.
Addressing Chapman, His Honour Judge Rupert Lowe said: "Mr Chapman, you are an intelligent professional of previous good character with good references. However, people did not know what you did in private.
"Your defence at trial was absurd and unnecessary. Your claims were implausible and contradictory."
Chapman had claimed he would routinely ejaculate when going to the toilet due to a medical condition.
He claimed the fluid may have ended up in the drink as a result of him not washing his hands after going to the bathroom.
Gemma Kneebone, senior crown prosecutor for the CPS South West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: "Nicholas Chapman was convicted of an unusual and vulgar offence.
"By putting his semen into a cup of coffee in the hope that someone he had targeted would drink it, he betrayed a common gesture of kindness for his own sexual gratification.
"His actions have had a far-reaching and profound impact on others."
Chapman will be subject to a 10-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim and has been placed on the sex offenders' list for five years.
He will also have to pay court costs of £3,500 and a £95 victim surcharge.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers kept the NHS Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group informed to ensure appropriate safeguarding measures were in place from the start of their enquiries.