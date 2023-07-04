Witness appeal following sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare
Police investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl are asking for two people who spoke to her after the incident to contact them
The girl was inappropriately touched by a man thought to be aged in his late 20s at a bus stop on Wansbrough Road in Weston-super-Mare on 27 June.
The man, who had dark brown hair and wore pink shorts, a blue top and wireless earbuds, rode off on a bike.
A man and woman approached the girl to check on her welfare, said police.
The incident took place between 16:15 and 16:30 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police said CCTV is being reviewed.
