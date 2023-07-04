David Warburton: New investigation into sexual misconduct claims
A re-investigation has been ordered into allegations of sexual misconduct against former Tory MP David Warburton.
An inquiry by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards recently upheld three claims of sexual misconduct against him.
The House of Commons Independent Expert Panel (IEP) has now upheld an appeal against that judgement and ordered a reinvestigation.
David Warburton said: "I do very much welcome the IEP ruling."
He resigned as an MP on 18 June, after admitting taking cocaine.
The IEP panel found the investigation had not been carried out to a sufficient standard, but it did not pass judgement on the allegations themselves and said those questions remain "open".
A by-election to find a successor to Mr Warburton to serve the constituency of Somerton and Frome will be held on 20 July.
'Open questions'
Mr Warburton had been accused of taking drugs and making unwanted advances towards two women, after they and another woman spoke to the Sunday Times about his conduct. That led to his suspension from the Conservative Party in April last year.
He resigned and admitted taking cocaine after drinking "incredibly potent" Japanese whisky.
Mr Warburton has always denied the allegations of sexual misconduct but has voiced his regret over "very bad choices" regarding the cocaine use.
The Investigation by the Commissioner for Standards was centred on one woman's claims.
'Procedurally flawed'
The IEP sub-panel that considered Mr Warburton's appeal decided that the first investigation was "materially flawed" in ways that affected the outcome, and that the Commissioner's decision was "procedurally flawed".
The panel made no findings on the substance of the complaint against Mr Warburton, or his claim that it was fabricated, saying "those remain open questions for the new investigation."
The IEP has not published the sub-panel's full decision in order to avoid prejudicing the new investigation.
In a short summary the IEP says that original investigation replied on evidence that "had not been adequately tested during the investigation" and that other evidence was omitted when it should not have been.
The panel added that due to the serious nature of the allegation, and Mr Warburton's counter allegations, the case needed to be reinvestigated.
It reached its decision to order a reinvestigation on 14 June, and was in the process of drafting its written decision when Mr Warburton resigned.
