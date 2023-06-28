M5 traffic: Southbound lane opens after 150 litre diesel spillage
A lane previously closed on the M5 due to a 150 litre diesel spillage has reopened.
Two lanes were closed southbound between J20 for Clevedon and J21 for St George's Interchange after a lorry suffered a rupture to its fuel tank.
National Highways said one of the lanes has now reopened, but the third will remain closed throughout Wednesday for resurfacing work.
Motorists have been warned to still expect delays of 30 minutes.
Heavy congestion is expected between J18 Lawrence Weston and J21.
A full resurfacing of the road will be required and will be done overnight, after the road suffered surface damage.
