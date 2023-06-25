Glastonbury Festival: Man dies on footpath between stages
A man has died at Glastonbury Festival following a medical incident.
The man, in his 40s, collapsed just before 04:00 BST on Sunday on the old railway line footpath between the Arcadia Stage and the Other Stage.
He received treatment from emergency services but was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's death is not being treated as suspicious, Avon and Somerset Police said, and officers are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.
The force said: "His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."
