Paulton re-elects two Labour councillors
- Published
Two Labour councillors have been re-elected to Bath and North East Somerset Council after a postponed election.
While the rest of the council election was on 4 May, Paulton's was postponed after the sudden death of Green Party candidate Tim Morgan days before the vote.
Liz Hardman and Grant Johnson will both continue representing the ward.
The Labour group are now the second largest on the council.
Ms Hardman told the Local Democracy reporting service: "It's a job I truly love. I was a teacher before but this is the best job I have ever had."
Mr Johnson said: "I am so proud to represent the place I was born in once more."
Turnout at the election dropped significantly, down to 19.79% from 28.68 in 2019.
