Glastonbury blessed with 'dry, sunny weather' - Met Office
Glastonbury festivalgoers are set to enjoy "dry, sunny weather" as the first acts take to the stage on Friday.
The Met Office predicts that there will be a "good deal of dry, sunny weather" with temperatures likely to peak around 25C (77F).
BBC weather forecaster Matt Taylor said the site had been "blessed with sunshine" over recent days but warned of the chance of "a few spots of rain".
"But for the most part it will be dry," he added.
"Over the next few days we expect a little more cloud coming" which will bring in some humid air, he added.
"A more active weather feature will then work in as we go through into Sunday.
"And that again brings a risk of a showers and a strengthening breeze and a return to something a little less humid."
This weather front will mean that for "a lot of the time" the site will be dry before turning humid as the day progresses with "particularly sticky nights".
He singled out Friday and into the start of Sunday as likely to be the worst.
"But whilst we could see a tiny bit of drizzle on Friday, the greatest chance of showers will be on Sunday," he added.
"The breeze picks up and then it will be drier again for the pack up on Monday."
He spoke after highs of 25.2C (77.36F) were recorded on Thursday in nearby Yeovilton, the Met Office has said.
An estimated 200,000 people are expected to descend on the site as Arctic Monkeys are set to headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday.
The festival - held at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset - will also host film screenings, theatre and circus performances and a debate by British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was imprisoned in Iran for six years.
A mystery band named The Churnups is listed to perform, with speculation that could be a cover name for Foo Fighters.
And, for those feeling energetic, lockdown fitness guru Joe Wicks will lead an exercise class on Friday morning.
On Thursday, Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis, 87, kicked off the festival when he performed a series of classics on the Park Stage including a rendition of Frank Sinatra's My Way.
