Somerton and Frome by-election candidates named
- Published
The full list of candidates standing to be the new MP for Somerton and Frome will be announced on Friday.
The by-election on Thursday 20 July was triggered by the resignation of David Warburton who had won the seat three times for the Conservatives.
He stood down following an investigation by Parliamentary authorities into claims of sexual harassment.
So far three candidates have told the BBC they will be standing.
They are (listed alphabetically):
- Martin Dimery, Green Party
- Sarah Dyke, Liberal Democrat Party
- Peter Richardson, UKIP
The Conservatives and Labour will announce who they have selected before nominations close at 17:00 BST on Friday.
Reform UK has also indicated it will field a candidate.
