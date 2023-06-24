Bath girl, 12, takes on 10-hour drumathon for scoliosis awareness
- Published
A 12-year-old girl who has scoliosis is doing a 10-hour drumathon to raise awareness about the condition.
Georgia, from Bath, was diagnosed with the condition which causes curvature of the spine when she was nine and is due to have an operation in July.
She decided to take on the challenge ahead of the surgery which will leave her unable to play the drums for several months.
Georgia hopes to raise £5,000 for Scoliosis Association UK.
"There is so much we don't know about scoliosis treatment," she said.
Georgia, who lives with her older sister Issy, 14, and parents Helen and Luke, said this included things like new surgeries, back braces, how to prevent it and where it comes from.
The schoolgirl will carry out the first day of the challenge on Saturday to mark Scoliosis Awareness Day.
She will perform one set - which will include music from her favourite band The Arctic Monkeys - at the Music Workshop in Green Park.
The second day is set to take place on 11 July at King Edward's School where she studies and comes weeks before Georgia is set to have a six-hour operation at Portland Hospital in London.
Surgeons are set to fuse the vertebrae of her spine together which will make her two inches taller and improve her posture, her mother Helen said.
However the sport-loving youngster will have to learn to move again and will be unable to take part in strenuous exercise for a year.
Helen - who works in finance - said that Georgia may be able to play the drums within three to six months, although it will depend on the speed of her recovery.
"She is amazing really. I know every mother says that - but going through all of this makes me realise how much strength every child has." she said.
"I couldn't be more proud of her. She's shown amazing perspective and the challenges have genuinely made her stronger," added Helen.
The family initially noticed Georgia had an issue with her spine while doing a press-up challenge during lockdown.
X-rays revealed that she had two curves in her spine which have worsened over recent months.
Georgia's sister Issy also has the condition but not as severely and it is currently being treated with a back brace.
She is equally sporty and Helen revealed that neither of her daughters will let the condition "define" them.
