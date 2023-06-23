'Intrusive' plans for homes in Minehead rejected by inspector
Plans for "harmfully intrusive" new homes have been thrown out by a planning inspector,
Mr J. Way applied for permission to build up to 12 new homes close to Beacon Road in Minehead, near the eastern edge of Exmoor National Park.
Somerset West and Taunton Council refused permission in November 2021 and Mr Way lodged an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.
The inspectorate has now upheld the original decision.
The site was originally identified within Somerset West and Taunton Council's strategic housing and employment land availability assessment (SHELAA) as being able to deliver up to 10 new homes by 2031 - but officers warned there would be "terrain issues" with this site, and any development would have to be "low density" in nature.
Inspector J. J. Evans visited the site on 28 March and published his findings ahead of a meeting of Somerset Council's planning committee west on 20 June, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Mr Evans said that the new homes would be "harmfully intrusive" on the character of the area, including its "largely uninterrupted verdant backdrop".
He added: "The provision of 12 dwellings in such a location would be conspicuously noticeable given their position high up the hillside.
"It might be the case that the houses could be arranged in groups and be designed to minimise their visual impact, such as being two-storey, having green roofs and timber walling.
"The proposal would have a significant and unacceptable impact upon the character and appearance of the area, and the suggested conditions would not mitigate this harm."
