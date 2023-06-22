Police appeal over indecent exposure at Somerset park
- Published
Police investigating reports of a man indecently exposing himself at a park said they were keen to hear from a witness who reported it to rangers.
Officers searched an area of Ham Hill Country Park in Stoke-sub-Hamdon, Somerset, after concerns were raised on the afternoon of Thursday 8 June.
They did not find the man who is described as white, in his 60s and of large build.
He was reportedly seen in Lime Kiln car park standing by a beige car.
Police want to speak to a young man on a motorbike who alerted park rangers but did not leave his details.
