Glastonbury Festival officially starts as Emily Eavis opens gates
- Published
The Glastonbury Festival gates have been opened to allow thousands of patiently-waiting campers to descend upon the grounds in its 51st year.
Co-organiser Emily Eavis greeted the first group of festival-goers to reach the site in Pilton, Somerset.
The music bill across the long weekend includes Sir Elton John, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi and Lil Nas X.
Ms Eavis said she aimed for gender balance but had a female headline act pull out.
Friday's main stage also has a mystery band listed as the 'The Churnups' set to perform before Arctic Monkeys and rock duo Royal Blood, which has been rumoured to be the rock band Foo Fighters.
Yusuf, also known as Cat Stevens, will play the legend slot, on Sunday afternoon.
The veteran folk-rocker, best known for a string of albums in the 1970s, follows in the footsteps of artists such as Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue and Diana Ross in the coveted slot.
He will be followed by classic rock outfit Blondie.
Festival-goers have been warned of wet weather for the first few days but the skies are due to clear on Friday as the music kicks off.
Organisers urged people not to bring a number of items, with disposable vapes top on the list as they "pollute the environment and can be hazardous at waste centres".
Gazebos, non-biodegradable body glitter, disposable wipes, knives and anything made of glass were also all on this year's "what not to bring" list this year.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk