Cyclist completes John O'Groats to Land's End challenge after hip replacement
- Published
A cyclist who had a hip replacement five years ago has completed a 900-mile ride from John O'Groats to Land's End.
Stuart Johnson, from North Somerset, slept on roadsides during the solo trip - which he finished in six days, three hours and 30 minutes.
The father-of-three overcame Achilles tendon pain and requiring physiotherapy treatment to raise £3,700 for mental health charity Mind.
"I can honestly say I enjoyed all of it," said the 49-year-old.
"Reaching Land's End I was mostly just happy.
"Happy that I'd completed it, happy that I'd done it faster than I thought I could and happy to have raised such a healthy chunk of money for Mind," added Mr Johnson.
During the trip, Mr Johnson needed to visit a physio in Wigan and a podiatrist in Taunton, to help him keep going.
Much of the training for the ride was done during his 30-mile round trip commute from his home in Churchill, North Somerset, to the University of Bristol - where Mr Johnson works as the director of its careers service.
This helped prepare him for consecutive 130-mile days in the saddle, on a route that required him to climb 36,000ft (11,000m) - more than the height of Mt Everest.
Mr Johnson said: "Completing the ride has surprised me and given me confidence to try more things - what exactly I do next though I'm not entirely sure.
"It will be easier to decide when I've recovered from this one."
His wife, Kathy Stuart, added: "The whole family is incredibly proud of Stuart for completing this mad adventure."
