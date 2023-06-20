Glastonbury 2023 weather: Forecast a mixture of sun and rain
The weather forecast for Glastonbury Festival week is mixed, with both rain and high temperatures expected.
Forecasters say the picture for 21-25 June is currently mixed, with higher temperatures of up to 27C more likely later in the week.
However, the first few days will be grey, with some rain and highs of 23C.
The West has recently experienced high temperatures, with the first amber heat health alert of the year being issued last week.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has recommended carrying a refillable water bottle and drinking it throughout the day, wearing sun cream and a sun hat and avoiding excess alcohol.
Professor Trudi Grant, Director of Public Health for Somerset Council, said: "Keeping yourself safe over the Glastonbury weekend is paramount.
"Most health risks can be avoided by taking simple steps to help protect yourself.
"Regular good hygiene can help prevent the spread of most germs and infections and remembering to keep yourself cool, and avoiding excess alcohol, can help keep you safe during periods of hot weather."
