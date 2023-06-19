Mikey Roynon stabbing: Police target knife crime in Bath
Police are encouraging parents to talk to their children about the consequences of carrying a knife after the death of a teenager.
Following the death of Mikey Roynon, 16, from a stab wound earlier this month, police in Bath say they are "working to reduce knife crime".
Avon and Somerset Police said the causes of knife crime were "complex and multifaceted".
The force is carrying out extra patrols in the Weston area.
But the police say their work to reduce knife crime goes much further, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Policing team said: "I hear the community's concerns about this and other recent incidents and would like to reassure them we are doing everything we can to tackle knife crime in Bath, as well as in other towns and cities across our policing area."
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson added: "We work all year round to tackle knife crime and keep our communities safer.
"Using intelligence, we conduct stop and searches where we're concerned there might be weapons involved. We confiscate weapons and prosecute people for carrying them."
The force is also calling on people to surrender any weapons at any of Avon and Somerset Police's 17 weapon surrender bins
"But we also know enforcement is not the only answer - we can't police our way out of serious violence and knife crime, the causes are complex and multi-faceted," the spokesperson said.
"Our work to tackle knife crime requires the support of our communities. We need you to continue to share your concerns and information about issues in your local area.
"We'd also encourage parents and carers to talk to their children about the devastating consequences of carrying a knife."
The Neighbourhood Policing Team have hosted pop-up stands to increase awareness and understanding, and have delivered talks on the dangers and consequences of carrying knives in schools and youth clubs.
Two teenagers arrested over Mikey's death have since been charged with his murder.
