Glastonbury 2023: When and where festival traffic will peak
- Published
Drivers are being told to allow extra time as roads get busy ahead of Glastonbury Festival this week.
Motorways and key A-roads are likely to be busy from Wednesday to Friday as around 200,000 people head for Worthy Farm, National Highways has warned.
Traffic is expected to reach its peak on Wednesday with the A39 and junctions 25 and 23 of the M5 likely to be worst affected, the agency said.
Drivers have been told to take plenty of drinking water for the journeys.
The main motorway route to and from the site is the M5, with drivers exiting at junction 23 to take the A39 and A361.
The A303-A37 is also used for traffic arriving from London, with the A303 eastbound expected to be busy from Podimore Roundabout.
Traffic will also surge on 26 June as festival-goers head home.
John Ingram, emergency planner for the south west for National Highways, said: "We advise people to check our traffic and travel information channels, but whatever your journey, we advise people to set off early and allow plenty of time."
He continued: "And with temperatures expected to remain warm through the week, we'd also advise pre-checking your vehicles for oil, fuel and coolant levels and correctly inflated tyres, also to ensure you have plenty of drinking water for yourselves and passengers to stay hydrated, and take regular breaks."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk