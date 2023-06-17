Ilminster link to A303 to be closed for repairs
A key route that links an A road to a town will be closed to traffic to allow for repairs.
Station Road links Ilminster town centre to the Southfields roundabout, where the A303 meets the A358 to Taunton and the M5.
Somerset Council has said the road will be closed for seven evenings in late June.
It warned diversions could add up to 25 miles to people's journeys.
Councillor Mike Rigby, portfolio holder for transport and digital, said: "As we get further into summer, our resurfacing programme is critically important to the long-term health of our network.
"While there may be some short-term disruption as this work takes place, we have ensured that it remains open at weekends and during peak hours so that this important work in Ilminster can be done safely and efficiently."
