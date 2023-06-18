Glastonbury Festival: Bristol acts to perform on BBC Introducing stage
Playing at Glastonbury Festival is a dream for any musician, and for some, performing on the BBC Introducing stage marks a big step in their career.
"I'm over the moon," said Gardna, a Bristol-based MC who is supported by BBC Introducing in the West.
He said being chosen to perform was "a huge bucket list moment".
"As someone who grew up near the festival site, it is a full 360 moment being able to do my thing for the BBC this year", he added.
BBC Introducing, which comprises regional and national radio shows, helped kickstart the careers of artists including George Ezra, Ed Sheeran and 2022 Mercury Prize winner Little Simz.
'Blows My Mind'
Gardna, whose real name is Luke Gardiner, said the support from BBC Introducing over the years had been "so good".
Many of his tracks have been forwarded to Radio 1, resulting in national recognition.
"Introducing in the West has had my back since the early days.
"It's amazing to reflect on early spins on BBC Introducing in the West and now seeing them catapult into Hottest Records and BBC Radio 1 Dance Awards. Blows my mind," said the MC.
Prima Queen, a Bristol duo made up of Louise Macphail and Kristin McFadden, said they were "really excited" about performing at Glastonbury Festival.
The duo recently made the final of the festival's emerging talent competition, winning them a slot on the BBC introducing stage.
"I've actually applied for that competition every year since I was 13, said Ms Macphail.
She said performing in the final in front of festival owners Michael and Emily Eavis was "surreal".
"We're so excited to be playing the BBC Introducing stage. I've been going to Glastonbury since I was a child," said Ms Macphail.
Ms McFadden added: "Since I hadn't been before Louise sat me down and explained it was the most magical place on earth and we should make it our life goal to play there."
The duo, who are also supported by BBC Introducing in the West, said their musical journey so far had been a "dream come true".
"Just scrolling through our phone and seeing the gigs we were playing a year-and-a-half ago compared to what we are doing now is amazing," said Ms McFadden.
Also playing the festival's BBC Introducing stage are Bristol jazz duo Andrew Hayes and Matt Brown, known as Run Logan Run.
They played the bandstand last year.
"It's only a small stage, but it's right next to the Pyramid stage so we had a huge crowd that stopped to watch us as they were on their way," said Mr Hayes.
He added: "Glastonbury is the best festival in the world so we're super stoked to be there this year and it feels extra special to be playing on the BBC Intro stage."
Glastonbury Festival's BBC Introducing stage will host 20 emerging artists from 22-25 June, plus some secret acts yet to be announced.
