Doctor Nicholas Chapman put bodily fluid in woman's coffee
- Published
A GP has been convicted of a sexual offence after adding his semen into a woman's drink.
Dr Nicholas Chapman, 55, from Taunton, put the bodily fluid into a coffee he made for the woman in September 2021.
At Gloucester Crown Court, he was convicted of attempting to engage in sexual activity without consent.
Chapman claimed the fluid could have been present due to a medical condition that causes him to ejaculate when going to the toilet.
He was acquitted of a second count of the same offence on Thursday.
Chapman was granted bail ahead of his sentencing hearing on 6 July.
During the trial, the court heard Chapman was accused of adding his semen to drinks he made the victim on several occasions in 2021.
After becoming suspicious, the woman kept a sample of one of the drinks.
When tested, the coffee was found to contain semen with DNA matching Chapman.
He denied the charges, claiming he would routinely ejaculate when going to the toilet due to a medical condition.
He claimed the fluid may have ended up in the drink as a result of him not washing his hands after going to the bathroom, the court was told.
'Feel betrayed'
Chapman was convicted of one charge relating to a drink he made on 13 September 2021.
He was acquitted of a second charge relating to drinks made between 12 September 2020 and 12 September 2021.
The victim, who cannot be named, told the court in an impact statement: "I feel betrayed by him, by his actions. He has made me feel powerless.
"The devious and cowardly nature has shocked me. If this was a physical attack I may have at least had a chance to defend myself."
She continued: "I hope in the future I am able to put this all behind me and move on with my life.
"Though I have to accept that the mental and emotional trauma I have suffered throughout this will always remain with me in some way."
Det Sgt Rachel Wall, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "I wish to praise the complainant in this case.
"She was very brave to report this to the police and enable us to carry out a thorough investigation."
NHS Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group was kept informed of the case, police said, to ensure appropriate safeguarding measures were in place from the start of its investigation.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk