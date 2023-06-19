Drivers on Somerset Levels to face delays due to roadworks
- Published
Motorists travelling over the Somerset Levels this summer will face delays as two key roads are resurfaced.
Somerset Council will be resurfacing sections of the A378 North Street in Langport and the A372 Somerton Road in Huish Episcopi from late July.
Preparatory works on both sections will be carried out with temporary traffic lights in place to reduce disruption for drivers.
However, evening road closures will be in place when resurfacing work begins.
North Street resurfacing will begin at the junction with The Hill and end at the junction with the A372 to Bridgwater, with preparatory work lasting five days due to start on 17 July.
The road will then be closed for resurfacing between 18:30 BST and 23:30 BST for six evenings starting from 24 July.
Traffic lights will be in place while the roundabout at the north of the A372 is being resurfaced, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Wales and West Utilities is also conducting repair work on the A372 between 10 July and 25 August, and it will control traffic using three-way signals.
Councillor Mike Rigby, portfolio holder for transport, said: "Resurfacing roads that need it is a critical part of our summer programme; residents will be aware both roads are in need of urgent repair.
"While there is some short-term disruption, these works in both Langport and Huish Episcopi will make journeys in the area safer for years to come."
